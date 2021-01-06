Black Starlets off to Togo for WAFU U17 Zone B Cup of Nations

The National Black Starlets

The Black Starlets of Ghana have departed Accra to Togo ahead of the 2021 WAFU U17 Zone B Cup of Nations.

The tournament which was originally scheduled for Benin in 2020, is currently ongoing in Togo from Tuesday, January 5-18 2021 in Kegue.



Group A matches were played on Tuesday with Togo and Burkina Faso recording wins in the opening matches.



The national U-17 male side have been paired with Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire in Group B of the tournament.



Coach Ben Fokuo’s side will draw a bye in the first round of games in the Group stages following the number of teams (3) in Group B.

The Black Starlets will open their campaign on Saturday, January 9, 2021. against Nigeria.



This will be the first edition in Africa U-17 Cup of Nations to have expanded to 12 teams instead of eight.



Each of the six zones received two spots in the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations tournament scheduled for Morocco in March 2021.