Black Starlets register 4-1 win over Kotoku Shining Stars

On Friday afternoon, Ghana's U17 team, The Black Starlets, defeated Kotoku Shining Stars 4-1 at Accra Sports Stadium.

A brace from striker Godfred Sarpong and an incredible finish by Joseph Narbi gave the Starlets a 3-0 lead before the Shining Stars reduced the tally on the stroke of halftime to end the half 3-1.



Characteristic of the Starlets, Joseph Narbi broke the deadlock just under a minute following a beautiful build-up from Mark Kagawa to break the opponent’s last defence line.



Just as Shining Stars were settling into the game, Godfred Sarpong increased the tally for the Starlets in the 19th minute following an impeccable through pass from defender Harve Gbafa.



Six minutes after getting his first goal of the afternoon, Sarpong shot the team’s tally to 3 with his second goal of the day after he was put through by Benjamin Hanson.



However, the Shining Stars were relentless, and they fought hard to reduce the tally with just three (3) minutes to end the first half.

Theophilus Ayamga took the score to 4-1 for the Black Starlets moments after the halftime break when the Shining Stars goalkeeper committed a blunder.



The game forms part of preparations by Laryea Kingston’s boys ahead of the WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament in May.



The Black Starlets have remained unbeaten in their preparatory games, having recorded 8 wins and one draw.



The twinkle-twinkle Black Starlets will depart Accra later this month for a 4-nation tournament in Russia.