Black Starlets to begin camping September 15

File photo - Former Black Starlets players

The Black Starlets are set to begin camping on September 15 in order to prepare towards the WAFU U17 tournament.

Last month a provisional list of forty names were called by head coach of the team, Ben Fokuo.



Initially, the U17 team were supposed to begin training earlier but it was suspended due to a ban placed on all sporting activities due to the Coronavirus pandemic.



However, permission has been granted for camping to begin. The WAFU tournament will be hosted by Benin and it is scheduled to take place on October 17 through to October 31.



All forty players are required to report at the GFA Technical Centre (GSCE) in Prampram on September 15 at midday.

Upon their arrival, they will be subjected to a mandatory COVID-19 test along with all technical staff and essential providers.



A statement released on the website of the Ghana Football Association reads,



“Players, Technical staff and other essential service providers are therefore advised to adhere strictly to the reporting time”

