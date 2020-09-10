Sports News

Black Starlets to commence camping Tuesday

Head Coach of the team, Ben Fokuo

The national U-17 football team, the Black Starlets, is expected to commence camping on Tuesday, September 15, to prepare for international assignments.

The technical team has since invited 40 players to that effect.



Those invited include Sylvester Antwi – Shooting Stars, Jonathan Nettey – Mighty Victory, Sylvester Amoako – Rences FC, Eugene Amankwa – Benab FC, Anastatius Satuh – Mboma FC, Shabu Yakubu – BYF, Zaidan Alhassan – New Edubiase, Kelven Afram – Banana FC, Philip Yankson – Medeama FC, Osei Asibey Emm – Benab FC, Ebo Rubben – Cheetah FC, Emmanuel Adjetey – Wolf FC and Abdul Fataw Isshaku – Steadfast FC.



Others are Shaibu Abdullah – Siano SC, Benjamin Eshun – Liberty FC and Collins Boah – In God We Trust, Rafig Maffaw – Rences FC, Akuffo Daniel – Still Believe, Attah Amosh – Anokye Stars, Bright Tabi – Aboagya FC, David Gyamfi – Tema Youth, Samuel Obeng – Deportivo FC, Helbert Frimpong Addo – Young Kotoko, Muhideen Ibrahim – Samartex, Christopher Bonsu – Shooting Stars, Kelven Appiah – Asokwa Royals, Joshuah Fuseini – JMG Academy and Nurudeen Mohammed – Unistar Academy.



The rest are Samuel Boakye – Cedar Stars, Alhassan Alhassan – Republicans FC, Gideon Gajambe – Medeama SC, Abdul Salam – New Edubiase, Benard Boateng – Phonices FC, Robert Mensah – Semper F1 Academy, Benjamin Nyarko – Mountaineers FC, Emmanuel Nii Abbey – Banana FC, John Batigi – Red Lions, Majeed Maswod Abdul – Mighty Jets, Kenneth Mensah – Semper F1 Academy and Nick Adu Yeboah – Charity Stars FC.



The team’s preparation was halted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that led to the cancellation of several sporting activities and gatherings.



Despite the restriction ease on non-contact sports, football and other contact sports remain halted.

However with special pardon, a few national teams including the Starlets have received clearance to commence camping to prepare for their assignment.



Head Coach of the team, Ben Fokuo, now has the approval to constitute his team for the West Africa Football Union (WAFU) U-17 tournament to be staged in Benin from October 17-31, 2020.



According to an FA statement, selected players must report to the GFA Technical Centre, the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram on Tuesday, September 15 at 12 noon prompt.



All players, technical staff, and other essential service providers would undergo the mandatory COVID-19 testing on arrival at the Technical Centre.



Players, Technical staff, and other essential service providers are therefore advised to adhere strictly to the reporting time.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.