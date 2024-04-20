Black Starlets to face Benin and Cote d'Ivoire at WAFU U-17 Zone B tournament

Ghana's U-17 team, Black Starlets

Ghana's U-17 football team has been placed in Group A for the upcoming 2024 West African Football Union Zone B (WAFU B) qualifiers.

The Black Starlets were placed in the same group as Cote d'Ivoire and Benin at the draw held at Abidjan on Friday, April 19.



The Black Starlets, who are the hosts of the tournament, aim to improve their previous performance where they failed to reach the finals.



Defending champions, Nigeria, are in Group B with Burkina Faso, Niger, and Togo.



The tournament will take place in Accra, starting May 15 and run until May 28.

The tournament serves as the qualifiers for the U-17 AFCON tournament in 2025, with the top two teams securing their spots.



Before the tournament begins, Laryea Kingston's team travelled to Russia on Friday, April 19, for a 4-nation tournament as part of their preparations.



