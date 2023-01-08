Black Stars' $100,000 appearance fee can set up VAR GPL - Kotoko PRO

Brands and Communications manager of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko

Brands and Communications manager Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has asserted that the $100,000 World Cup appearance fees paid to Black Stars players could fund the introduction of VAR in the Ghana Premier League.

He questioned why Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has not been introduced into the GPL to curb controversial decisions.



According to him, the domestic league should have VAR helping referees as the lack of it is costing the league enormously.

"I don’t understand why up till now we have not been able to implement the VAR in our league, at least for Hearts and Kotoko, we should try it. A player at the Blackstars made $100,000 at the World Cup, it can set up a VAR in three venues of our league at least for a start," he told Oyerepa FM/TV



There has been a lot of complaints about officiating in the domestic game with many clubs and football enthusiast questioning the level of officiating in the league. between Hearts and Kotoko to pilot it before a wider introduction across the league.