Black Stars 2022 AFCON and World Cup campaign to cost $25m - Sports Minister

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Yussif

Ghana's Black Stars will need $25m for their campaigns in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers according to the Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Yussif.

Ussif made mention of this in a presidential breakfast meeting with Chief Executive Officers from State institutions and Corporate Ghana at the Jubilee House in Accra on Monday.



The meeting was geared at raising funds for the Black Stars ahead of their respective competitions in order to ease the financial burden on the Sports Ministry and also cater for other sporting disciplines.



According to sources, the Sports Ministry spends close to a million dollars on each game for the Black Stars.



“It is the dream of the nation to win the Africa Cup of Nations again in Cameroon next year, and to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup,” the Sports Minister said.

“These campaigns require a substantial amount of investment to be able to execute this mandate, approximately $25 million and government alone cannot shoulder this responsibility at the expense of other sporting disciplines.



“Supporting the Black Stars will enable the government to use the sports budget to support other disciplines especially as we gear towards the Tokyo Olympic Games.



“Historically, the Black Stars have performed well every time corporate Ghana has backed them and it is our hope that you will do same again,” Mustapha Ussif told a gathering of CEOs from corporate Ghana.



Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced at the meeting that government will provide $10 million of the required amount with a 5-member committee, headed by the Sports Minister, tasked to raise the remaining $15 million.