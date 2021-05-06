Black Stars 2022 World Cup qualifiers postponed

Thu, 6 May 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Ghana's 2022 World Cup qualifiers have been postponed due to Covid-19 challenges.
The qualifiers was scheduled to kick start on June 2021 but have been rescheduled.
A statement released by the Confederations of Africa Football [CAF] indicates that the qualifiers will take place in September, October, and November 2021 and will end in March 2022.
The Black Stars are in Group C along with South Africa, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.
After failing to secure a qualification for the 2018 Mundial, the Ghana Football Association [GFA] has tasked CK Akonnor to qualify the country for the next World Cup that would be hosted in Qatar.
Below is the full statement from Caf
