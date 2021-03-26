Black Stars B XI vs Uzbekistan: Confirmed team news and starting line-up today

Black Stars B head coach Ibrahim Tanko

Black Stars B head coach Ibrahim Tanko has named his starting XI to face Uzbekistan in Friday's international friendly on Friday.

Aduana Stars skipper, Joseph Addo starts in goal. Asante Kotoko's Christopher Nettey Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye will be at right and left-back positions respectively.



They will be joined in defence by Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan and Konadu Yiadom.



The midfielders are Moro Salifu, Michel Otou and Rashid Nortey.



In attack will see Ghana Premier League top scorer Diawisie Taylor, U20 African Championship best player Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Kwame Peprah.



The match is scheduled to take place at the Central Stadium in Namangan, Uzbekistan.

Below is the starting XI to face Uzbekistan:



Joseph Addo - 16



Christopher Nettey - 3



Samuel Abbey Ashie Quaye - 14



Konadu Yiadom - 2

Mohammed Alhassan - 6



Moro Salifu - 11



Michel Otou - 12



Rashid Nortey - 13



Diawusie Taylor - 10

Kwame Peprah - 17



Issahaku Fatawu - 18



SUBSTITUTES



Richard Attah - 20



William Essu - 1

Dennis Korsah - 4



Daniel Afriyie Barnie - 5



Maxwell Abbey Quaye - 7



Agyenim Boateng - 8



Percious Boah - 19