0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars Captain Andrew Dede Ayew sends Ghanaians message

Andre Ayew And Chief Imam 33 Andre Ayew ith the Chief Imam

Sun, 23 Apr 2023 Source: Real News

In his annual Eid message, Andre Ayew expressed his best wishes for everyone.

In his 2023 Eid message, Andre Ayew of Nottingham Forest wished everyone well.

A month after observing the annual Ramadan fast, the footballers sent a message of happiness to Muslims around the world.

On Instagram, he shared a picture he had taken during one of his visits to Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, the National Chief Imam of Ghana.

As the Muslim world celebrates Eid, his caption conveys a message of goodwill.

Alhamdulillah, we have effectively completed one month of fasting, charity, and prayer, as reported by Andre Ayew. May Allah accept our prayers and good actions as we celebrate with family and friends. Eid Mubarak"

During the holy month, Andre Ayew donated provisions to over 200 needy families in Tamale.

Source: Real News
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Social media users mourn lady shot 5 times by her boyfriend in Kumasi
‘Greatest danger to forests of Ghana was Sir John’ – Report
Gifty Anti speaks on marriage separation rumours
Yonny Kulendi is next CJ - New report shoots down Torkornoo's chances
How Chief Imam declared sighting of new moon, end of Ramadan 2023
How much Akufo-Addo, Alan paid delegates for votes at 2007 congress
How Oppong-Nkrumah plotted to bring me down over galamsey fight – IMCIM chair
Gabby replies Frimpong-Boateng
A current SC judge was lawyer of Mathias Alistair – Adom-Otchere
Why Michael Essien is 'bitter' about Ghana