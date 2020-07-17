Sports News

Black Stars Coach CK Akonnor wishes Kudus well at Ajax

Black Stars Head Coach Charles Akonnor

Black Stars Head Coach Charles Akonnor has taken to social media to congratulate young Ghanaian attacking midfielder Kudus Mohammed on his move to Dutch giants Ajax AFC.

Kudus, 19, has penned a 5 year deal with Ajax after a successful medical and negotiation process.



The Black Stars player joins from FC Nordsjaelland in Denmark where he had an excellent season.



He contributed 12 goals in 28 appearances last season and his performances caught the attention of several top sides.

C.K. Akonnor who was assistant coach when Kudus made his Black Stars debut in November 2019 against South Africa, has congratulated the player and wished him well at his new home.



He posted on Twitter ‘Congrats on your move @KudusMohammedGH. Wishing you all the best’





Congrats on your move @KudusMohammedGH. Wishing you all the best ???????? pic.twitter.com/eZEHMBwm90 — CK Akonnor (@akonnor_ck) July 16, 2020

