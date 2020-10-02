Black Stars: Kurt Okraku hints of surprise faces in the November International break

Kurt Okraku, President of the Ghana Football Association

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has hinted we might see fresh faces in the Black Stars in the November International break. Reports abound that the GFA is in talks with several players born abroad of Ghanaian descent to switch allegiance. Top on the list are Brighton and Hove Albion’s Tariq Lamptey and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

The two have been the subject discussion on which country they will represent on the international future level. They have both represented England at the youth levels, but still eligible to play for Ghana.



Mr Okraku said they are trying as much as possible to get every player qualified to represent Ghana onto their database for the technical handlers to choose from, adding there is the possibility of seeing new faces in November.



“Our key responsibility is to scout everywhere in the world to look for Ghanaian players, put together their data and hand over such data to the technical directorate”, he told 3Sports.



“We are following every talent you may have seen on the screens, but obviously, we can’t have access to everybody.

“We have a wonderful team, there are good players in the current squad. We want to make the squad even more competitive, for whichever reason we want to have players beyond the shores of Ghana.”



“I’m sure if we assemble again in November for a competitive game, you will see a few faces coming through.



“Already C. K Akonnor has called up Alexander Djiku who is a Ghanaian but lives in France, he is very competitive and I’m sure he will add value to our national team.”



Ghana will play Sudan in an AFCON qualifiers double-header in the November International break.