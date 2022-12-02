Black Stars Muslim players and officials hold Friday prayers before Uruguay game

Muslim Black Stars players and officials

Muslim Black Stars players and officials attended Friday Jummah prayers in Qatar ahead of their crunch match against Uruguay in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It was a special congregation for the team, as they called on Allah [God] to grant them victory in their match against Uruguay.



Players who were spotted at the Jummah prayers include Mohammed Salisu, Mohammed Kudus, Abdul Salis Samed, Alidu Seidu, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Baba Rahman.



Other Black Stars players at the prayers are Fatawu Issahaku, Tariq Lamptey, Danlad Ibrahim and Manaf Nurudeen.

Some ex-Black Stars players who also joined the team in prayer were Anthony Baffour, Ibrahim Tanko, and Masu-ud Didi Dramani, the Black Stars assistant coach.



The Black Stars come up against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in their final group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup at 3:00 GMT.



JNA/BOG