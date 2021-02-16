Black Stars: Players of Kotoko to concentrate on continental duties

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor

The Technical Team of the Black Stars has exempted players of Asante Kotoko from the first week of training of the national team.

This is to afford the players ample time to prepare for their Confederation Cup 2nd Leg tie in Algeria.



The Porcupine Warriors would travel to Setif this week for their CAF Confederation Cup 2nd Leg final eliminator against Entente Setif on Sunday.



Coach Akonnor handed invitation to six Asante Kotoko players; Razak Abalora, Yussif Mubarik, and Ganiyu Ismail.

The rest are Christopher Nettey, Ibrahim Moro and Kwame Opoku.



Goalkeeper’s trainer Issah Najawu and Masseur, S.K Ankomah have also been excused as they are part of the technical team of Kotoko as well as the Black Stars.



The Porcupine Warriors trail the Algerian side 2-1 from the first leg and would need their players to be in top shape for the reverse fixture.