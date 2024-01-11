Black Stars and Super Eagles outfit for AFCON arrival reignites Ghana-Nigeria 'war' on social media

Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Inaki Williams

Ghanaians and Nigerians clashed over the best-dressed team between the Black Stars and Super Eagles during their trip to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The rivalry between the two countries was in full force as they bantered each other for the best-dressed team.



The Black Stars players dressed in a nicely crafted traditional outfit which is mostly identified with the people of the Ga ethnic group. On their arrival, they draped outfits with traditional Kente cloth like royals from the Akan tribe.



Whereas Nigeria turned up in all-white and stylish traditional kaftans with green caps and trimmings.



Some Ghanaians claim the Super Eagles lacked aura in their dress while the Black Stars oozed class and royalty in their outfit.



The Black Stars' opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).

The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.



At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.



The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.



Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.



The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)

Checkout some reactions below





I am Nigerian but I choose Ghana — dZor___la (@afrofunkin) January 10, 2024

Ghana ???????? — Tyga ????????✨ (@tygathegreatest) January 10, 2024

We are sooooooo clear ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/QaDvY1wpub — Ntefuni Ismeal (@NtefuniTV) January 10, 2024

Honestly their outfit is not bad says casual outing nah — Harhdora (@harhdora) January 10, 2024

We wey dress like boys wey de go marry,, we be like people wey go wi........

Na wa ooo — Igbokwe Nonxo (@IgbokweNonxo) January 10, 2024

I will still pick that Ghana outfit oo . — Olaoluwa Holla#TheAnnointed#???????? (@Olaoluw39017217) January 10, 2024

It's not outfit we're going to the tournament for, we need the Cup to back to Nigeria, 2018 World Cup in Russia, Nigeria won the best attire, but didn't quality from group stage, make them win the Afcon na wetin matter be that. — ✝IKANG???? (@BLAQ_NEd) January 10, 2024

I think Ghana's outfit is fine o. ???? pic.twitter.com/yVyjKtI2u0 — Nwunye Chief (@JustBukola) January 10, 2024

Seriously Ghana PR needs to be sacked. Normally, Nigerian style is trashy,old school and outdated.While the Ghana style is very classy. None of these players will pay 20,000 to sew what they are wearing. Anyone with a sense of fashion will love to adopt this Ghanaian style. — Mr Leeey (@stochulor) January 11, 2024

Ghana always try hard to copy Nigeria in everything ???????? pic.twitter.com/RVM0iWv5yr — ADEMOLA234 (@omoakin_Ademola) January 10, 2024

