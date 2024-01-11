Sports

Black Stars and Super Eagles outfit for AFCON arrival reignites Ghana-Nigeria 'war' on social media

Super Eagles And Inaki Williams Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Inaki Williams

Thu, 11 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians and Nigerians clashed over the best-dressed team between the Black Stars and Super Eagles during their trip to Ivory Coast for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The rivalry between the two countries was in full force as they bantered each other for the best-dressed team.

The Black Stars players dressed in a nicely crafted traditional outfit which is mostly identified with the people of the Ga ethnic group. On their arrival, they draped outfits with traditional Kente cloth like royals from the Akan tribe.

Whereas Nigeria turned up in all-white and stylish traditional kaftans with green caps and trimmings.

Some Ghanaians claim the Super Eagles lacked aura in their dress while the Black Stars oozed class and royalty in their outfit.

The Black Stars' opening game at the tournament which is against Cape Verde will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium at 8:00 pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT).

The next assignment for the Black Stars is the much anticipated one many expect to be a battle between Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah and West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus.

At exactly 8:00pm (20:00 GMT) on January 18, 2024, Egypt and Ghana will lock horns in the second Group B game of the tournament.

The game will be played at the Felix Houphet Boigny Stadium.

Ghana’s last group game is against Mozambique on January 22, 2024 at the Olympic Stadium of Obimpe.

The time for the game is 8:00pm Ghana time (20:00 GMT)

Checkout some reactions below

















EE/EK
Source: www.ghanaweb.com