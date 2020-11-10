Black Stars arrive in Cape Coast to continue preparations for Sudan clash

Players, technical staff and management team of the Black Stars have arrived in Cape Coast ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

The contingent departed Accra on Tuesday morning after undergoing the mandatory Covid-19 tests as part of protocols to be observed before the encounter. Sixteen players have reported to camp for preparations ahead of Thursday’s game in Cape Coast.



Six players arrived in camp on Monday night, increasing the number of players to sixteen. They include Chelsea defender Baba Abdul Rahman, France-based duo Alexander Djiku and John Boye as well as Caleb Ekuban of Trabzonspor. Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey and goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi complete the list.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is expected to join the squad tonight for the match-day three clash.



The team will train at the Cape Coast stadium on Tuesday evening.