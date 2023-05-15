0
Menu
Sports

Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani watches two Division One League games

Didi Dramani 696x392 Mas'ud Didi Dramani

Mon, 15 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani was present at two Division One League match centres this weekend to scout talents for the national team.

The technical team of the Black Stars led by Chris Hughton have been touring match centres as they seek to scout top talents for the senior team.

Hughton took over as Black Stars coach February with a doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications after signing a 21-month contract.

Many people were surprised that his 25-man roster for the games did not include a single local player. Hughton, on the other hand, promised to keep an eye on the local game to inspire his future decisions, which he has done by watching various Ghana Premier League games in recent weeks together with his assistants.

At the weekend, Didi Dramani took it upon himself to monitor players in the Division One League, watching two games in the process.

On Saturday, he attended Vision FC’s 1-0 home defeat to Golden Kicks and continued his program on Sunday, watching Uncle T United’s 0-0 stalemate against Ghana Premier League returnees Heart of Lions.

The Black Stars will return to action next month and will take on Central Africa Republic and Madagascar as they seek to secure qualification to the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: