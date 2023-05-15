Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani watches two Division One League games

Mas'ud Didi Dramani

Black Stars assistant coach Didi Dramani was present at two Division One League match centres this weekend to scout talents for the national team.

The technical team of the Black Stars led by Chris Hughton have been touring match centres as they seek to scout top talents for the senior team.



Hughton took over as Black Stars coach February with a doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifications after signing a 21-month contract.



Many people were surprised that his 25-man roster for the games did not include a single local player. Hughton, on the other hand, promised to keep an eye on the local game to inspire his future decisions, which he has done by watching various Ghana Premier League games in recent weeks together with his assistants.

At the weekend, Didi Dramani took it upon himself to monitor players in the Division One League, watching two games in the process.



On Saturday, he attended Vision FC’s 1-0 home defeat to Golden Kicks and continued his program on Sunday, watching Uncle T United’s 0-0 stalemate against Ghana Premier League returnees Heart of Lions.



The Black Stars will return to action next month and will take on Central Africa Republic and Madagascar as they seek to secure qualification to the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.