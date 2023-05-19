Black Stars assistant coach reveals purpose of watching GPL, Division One Games

Black Stars Assistant Coach Didi Dramani

Ghana Black Stars Assistant Coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, has revealed that, the rationale behind visiting match venues to watch Premier League and lower-tier games is to give the league the respect it deserves.

Coach Dramani has been touring match venues with the aim of scouting top talents for the senior team.



According to the 57-year-old trainer, “Sometimes we have the notion that once we have Chris Hughton going round observing our matches, George Boateng going round observing our matches, it’s just to spot a talent. Sometimes it’s to give the league the respect that it deserves, it’s to give the players, the coaches the respect that they have for their partners in the industry who pay attention to what they are doing.



It’s to give the administrators that respect that people in that stage of the game are also following and are respecting what they are trying to bring across”, he told Radio Gold Sports



The former Asante Kotoko and FC Nordsjælland ‘sweat merchant’ mentioned that industry players will have the opportunity to advance and improve the game.

“It also gives the industry players the opportunity to continue to advance and even improve in what we are all taking up. It gives you a fair idea of what the standards are so that when somebody asks you about Division One, you have a lot to be able to say", he added.



The Ghana Premier League match day-31 fixtures began today at the Nana Koromansa Park when Nsoatreman picked a narrow 1-0 victory over Real Tamale United.



The remaining games for the round continues tomorrow and ends on Monday, May 21.



LSN/DO