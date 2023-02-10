Black Stars belong to Ghanaians, respect them - Nana Fitz tells GFA

Veteran Ghanaian football administrator, Nana Fitz has implored the Ghana Football Association to respect Ghanaians in the execution of their duties as managers of the Black Stars.

Nana Fitz argues that, unlike the Ghana Premier League which is the bona-fide property of the GFA, the Black Stars is for every Ghanaian which is why the government spends taxpayers' money on the team.



He urged the GFA to respect Ghanaians and render a proper account of how the World Cup money was spent and what they intended to do with the balance if there is any.



"Perhaps some people do not even know the difference between running a club and the Black Stars. The Black Stars belong to us (Ghanaians), the people are owners of the Black Stars so the managers of the team need to respect us and render accounts to us.



"People want to know how the monies is being spent but it seems these people (GFA) are not ready to do that. We are not saying someone has spent money but we just need them to render accounts to us. We the taxpayers want that," Nana Fitz told Joseph Nii Adamafio on GhanaWeb Sports Check program.



Nana Fitz also stated that there should be a clarification on whether the management committee of the Black Stars were paid $100,000 each.



The Black Stars made $11 million from their participation in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana finished bottom in a group with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay, exiting the tournament with a single victory.



