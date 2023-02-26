Black Stars boosted as Thomas Partey returns from injury ahead of Angola game

Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghana's Black Stars has been boosted with the return of midfielder, Thomas Partey who made his injury return in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leicester City.

The Ghanaian midfielder came on as a substitute to feature in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Leicester City in the Premier League.



Partey picked up an injury before their match against Manchester City and was ruled out from the game which saw the Gunners drop three points against the defending champions.



The former Atletico Madrid player was also absent in Arsenal’s 4-2 win against Aston Villa last weekend.



However, Partey came on to replace Martin Odegaard in the 82nd minute as Arsenal were leading by a goal.



The Ghanaian played 13 minutes of action in the game and brought more stability to midfield for the Gunners.



Partey nearly created a goal-scoring chance in added time when he sent a cross to Eddie Nketiah but the ball was intercepted.

His injury comeback is huge boost for the Black Stars as new coach Chris Hughton prepares ahead of next month's AFCON 2023 qualifiers against Angola.



Partey has been a key player for Arsenal this season, making 19 appearances and scoring two goals for the Gunners in the English Premier League.



Brazilian forward, Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the match a minute into the second half with an assist from Leandro Trossard whose earlier goal was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee.



Arsenal are currently top of the table in the Premier League.



