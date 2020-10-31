Black Stars boss Akonnor reveals why he handed debut call-up to Jamie Leweling

Jamie Leweling has been handed a debut call-up

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has opened up on his decision to hand a debut call-up to teenager Jamie Leweling.

The German-born midfielder has been included in the 23-man squad for double-header 2021 Africa cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan next month. Jamie plays for German second-tier side SpVgg Greuther Fürth.



According to Akonnor, the player is one for the 19-year-old is one for the future and could not afford to lose him to Germany.



"He [Jamie Leweling] is a young man who is all over the place with lots of teams interested in him because of what he has done. He is growing very fast. He just got a chance from the second team and now he is with the first team. He’s been a player I believe is a hope for the future," Akonnor said.

He is one of the guys that we can have because he’s young, 19 years of age and he has had the chance to play for the German national team and so we are looking at how we can also get him on board to also help us in the future. He’s somebody I believe if not today, he’s going to be the hope for our future and that’s why he’s here."



The Black Stars will face Sudan on November 12 in Cape Coast and play the North Africans five days later in Khartoum.



They lead Group D with six points from their first two games, having beaten South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe last year November.