Black Stars call up: C.K. Akonnor selected his own team - GFA

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has denied media reports that the Black Stars selection for upcoming African Cup of Nations qualifiers was influenced by the hierarchy of the GFA.

It was widely reported in the media that some of the players contained in the Stars quad were 'smuggled' in on the blind side of head coach Charles Akonnor and his technical team.



The reports further stated that the Black Stars coach submitted a 26-man squad to the Ghana Football Association but a 29-man list has been put out in the public domain.



These were the allegations the spokesperson of the GFA responded to when he spoke in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

According to Asante Twum, every player whose name is on the list published on the website of the Ghana Football Association was invited by coach Charles Akonnor.



"CK Akonnor is aware of every player called and that includes Kwame Afriyie."



"Three meetings were held before the Black Stars list was released involving the Technical Director, Management Committee, technical team, and the international relations committee," he said.