Black Stars call-up: If you’re performing well, you will be called up – Nana Oduro Sarfo

Nana Oduro Sarfo

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: happyghana.com

Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Nana Oduro Sarfo, says the current performances of players in the betPawa Ghana Premier League(GPL) do not warrant a call-up to the national team.

He was speaking on the back of Chris Hughton’s decision not to call any home-based player in his 25-man squad for the Black Stars Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola later this month.

The exclusion of local players from the Black Stars has once again raised questions about the quality of the betPawa GPL but Oduro Sarfo in an interview on Happy FM noted that the players called up are currently playing better than the home-based players.

“If you are playing and you sell, no one would tell the coach to select you. Until the quota for several locals players to be included in the national team is introduced, let’s leave the coach[ Chris Hughton] to do his job."

“When we took two home-based players to the World Cup, their clubs earned money in return, so if Berekum Chelsea players or others earn call-ups, wouldn’t we all be happy?" he told Joe Debrah host of Wamputu Sports.

