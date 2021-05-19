Black Stars call up excites Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei

Legon Cities defender, Joseph Adjei

Legon Cities defender, Joseph Adjei, has expressed his excitement following his call up to the senior national team, the Black Stars.

The lanky defender has been named in Akonnor's 30 man squad for the upcoming assignments next month.



The Black Stars will take on Morocco in Rabat on June 8, before facing Côte d’Ivoire in Cape Coast on June 12.



Adjei is one of seven Ghana Premier League players in the squad.



Speaking in an interview, Adjei says it’s an honour to represent his country.

“I’m very happy to be called up, I owe it all to God,” he told Legon Cities TV.



“My performances have been okay this season. As a player, we have good days and bad days, so I feel I’ve been okay this season."



"When you’re called up to the national team, everyone expects a high level of performance from you."



“The coach called me because he feels I’m better than the rest, so I have to prove him right,” he added.