Sports News

Black Stars call-up not my priority now – Isaac Twum

IK Start midfielder, Isaac Twum

Ghana and IK Start midfielder, Isaac Twum says his focus is not about earning a call-up under coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor as he set sights on helping his side to escape relegation in the ongoing Norwegian league season.

The former Inter Allies player after excelling so well for the Black Stars B in the 2017 WAFU Cup tournament earned his debut call-up into the senior national team, Black Stars under coach Kwasi Appiah where Ghana beat Saudi Arabia.



Asked if he is eyeing a call-up into the national team, the former Black Stars B skipper said, “Right now my attention is not on the Black Stars because my team is struggling and could suffer relegation. So I want to help my club escape relegation this season” he told S.K Ntim of Bryt FM

“It takes good performance to get Black Stars call but as at now my team is suffering and it will be prudent for me to help them out rather than thinking about invitation into the Black Stars” he concluded.



Isaac Twum led the Black Stars B in 2017 to win the WAFU tournament hosted by Ghana.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.