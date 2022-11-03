Black Stars can go far in Qatar if they put their heads together - Anthony Annan

Black Stars

Former Black Stars player Anthony Annan has declared that the squad may succeed in the Qatar 2022 World Cup if they work hard.

The Black Stars were paired with Uruguay, South Korea, and Portugal in Group H. Ghana will play its first game at the Mundial on 24th November against Portugal.



The 2022 World Cup will kick off on November 20 and end on 18th December. Ghana will play an international friendly game against Switzerland before flying to Doha, Qatar.



The team will use Aspire Academy facilities for training in Doha.

“We basically have a new set of players with knowledge of the task ahead. They have to put up their best to go beyond what we did or reach the same level that we reached in 2010. I hope and believe that they will do it,” he told TV3.



“I can see that they have a good team. Partey is there, Kudus has been doing amazing and all the other players. They have to put their heads together and they have to know that this is the time they have to show themselves to the world that they are able to do anything,”