Black Stars captain Andre Ayew a doubt for Sudan clash on Tuesday

Ayew will undergo a late fitness test to assess the extent of the injury

Ghana could be dealt a massive blow after skipper and two-goal hero against Sudan, Andre Ayew picked up an injury at training on Saturday afternoon.

The Swansea City star was forced out of training with the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



The skipper was attended to by the team’s medics but it’s still unclear the extent of injury the former West Ham man has picked.



Ayew was instrumental for the Black Stars last Thursday as Ghana hosted Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium, bagging a brace for the West African giants.

Ayew fired Ghana in front with an expertly taken free-kick before the break and increased the tally with a brilliant individual effort to give Ghana a 2-0 win over Velud’s men.



Ayew will undergo a late fitness test to assess the extent of the injury and to ascertain whether he can play the second leg in Omdurman on Tuesday.