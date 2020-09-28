Black Stars coach Akonnor’s $25,000 monthly salary is too huge – Nana Obiri Boahen

Black Stars coach, C.K Akonnor

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has a problem with the amount paid to Charles Akonnor as coach of the Black Stars.

Akonnor, who was appointed in January, takes $25,000 as a monthly salary.



The amount is $10,000 less than what his predecessor, Kwasi Appiah earned every month.



However, the Lawyer thinks the amount is too huge and should be reduced. He said Akonnor’s salary is more than what people who are pumping huge sums of money into Ghana football earn.



“CK Akonnor’s salary is very huge. The $25,000 is too much. I don’t know if it’s because I don’t have money but I feel it’s a big money. Even the total amount of salaries received by players of Asante Kotoko or Hearts may not be up to the $25,000,” Boahen said on Hello FM.



“Sometimes we should consider those running clubs in Ghana. How much does Agama of Bechem United and Nana Kwame of Berekum Chelsea get from their respective clubs every month? We need to be very fair looking at where we are coming from.

He continued, “Honestly, speaking that money is a big money. We need people who are bold. We must be bold to call a spade a spade. Why are we even quoting his salary in dollars since we are told not to trade in the country in that currency?



“I think they are not being fair to us at all. A good number of people running football in Ghana are suffering, you can ask Grusah. I’m saying that even the likes of Kwame Kyei who have money will tell you how difficult it is to run the football here.



Boahen also questioned why the Sports Ministry is paying Akonnor in dollars because according to him, it is against the law.



“It’s against the law to pay CK Akonnor in dollars, and secondly when you convert that $25,000 its big money and a good number of coaches will take that money," he added.



Akonnor is set to take charge of his first match next month when the Black Stars face Mali in a friendly.