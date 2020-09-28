Black Stars coach Akonnor talks tension ahead of first match

Black Stars head Coach Kwabla Akonnor

The Ghana Black Stars head Coach Kwabla Akonnor has been speaking ahead of his first ever match in charge of the senior national football team.

Appointed in January this year to replace James Akwasi Appiah, Akonnor ( a former national team skipper) whose debut as Head Coach has been delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic will be tasting his maiden game in charge in October against Mali.



The Black Stars will face-off their West African neighbors in a friendly in Turkey as they prepare for the AFCON qualifiers in November.



Akonnor has named a 23 man squad that has a fine blend of experience and youth for the encounter.



Speaking to the Ghana FA News Channel, Akonnor expressed gratitude for the support he has received so far since his confirmation as Ghana Coach.

“I can only be proud of myself and the things I have done. I can only thank Ghanaians for giving me that opportunity and more so, the Football Association, the Ministry and the Government for bringing somebody of their own to do this job. I am certainly happy and I want to do this to the highest level of my own understanding in this game and I need support from each and every Ghanaian,” he said.



On the friendly with Mali, the gaffer said “I am not tensed; this is a friendly match and it is important for me to look deep into it and see who can help the team and make it better. We want to be a team that will attack and play constructive football, easy going football, but with lots of discipline.



“I want to try as much as I can to bring our style of play, I have been around for a while and everyone knows how I go about my team, how they play and that is the Ghanaian way of playing, and so I want to do my best in that area.



“I am not perfect, I will need advice, help and support from anybody and once we do that, this is ours so let us do it right without any misunderstanding. We will disagree, agree but the bottom line is to hit the target, which is for us to win the AFCON,” he concluded.