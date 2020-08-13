Sports News

Black Stars coach Akunnor advises Thomas Partey to halt Arsenal move

Charles Kwabla Akonnor, Head Coach, Black Stars

Ghana’s coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor hopes star midfielder Thomas Partey stays at Spanish side Athletico Madrid and not move to English side Arsenal.

Thomas Partey has been a key member of Diego Simoene’s side and helped them win the Europa Cup in 2018.



The Ghanaians midfielder, 27 years, has been a subject of transfer speculation as he has been linked with a move to Arsenal but in an exclusive interview on Starr Chat on Starr FM, the coach of the Black Stars Charles Akunnor hopes Partey will turn down Arsenal and stay in Spain.

The Former Wolfsburg Captain wants Partey to prioritize Champions League football; “I wouldn’t want Thomas Partey to move to Arsenal in England because with Athletico Madrid he will always play in the UEFA Champions League, It will be difficult for Arsenal to qualify for the Champions League” Akonnor said.



The former captain of Ghana Charles Kwabla Akonnorplayed his football in Germany and had coaching stints at Ghanaian clubs Asante Kotoko and Ashgold before his appointment with the National team.

