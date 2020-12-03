Black Stars coach C.K Akonnor visits Great Olympics training ground

C.K Akonnor at the McDan Park

Black Stars coach, Charles Akonnor was present at Accra Great Olympics training grounds on Thursday afternoon.

The former Black Stars captain has shown keen interest in the Ghana Premier League after watching the game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies over the weekend.



His appearance at Olympics training grounds (McDan Park) was to scout some of the best talents in the domestic league for future call ups to the national team.



Akonnor has already indicated his willingness to give local players the chances, after invites to Kotoko's duo Christopher Nettey and Razak Abalora as well as Kwadwo Amoako of Ashantigold.

The Dade Boys have started the season well after a comprehensive victory over Legon Cities on matchday two to add to the opening day draw at Medeama.



Star player Gladson Awako has been in superb form for the Accra-based club attracting interest from the national team coach.



C.K Akonnor's next assignment is in March next year when Ghana plays South Africa and Sao Tome in the AFCON qualifiers.