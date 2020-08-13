Sports News

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor: No quota for home-based players

Yahaya Mohammed

Black Stars coach CK Akonnor insists he has no restrictions on the number of home-based players he can invite for an international assignment.

The ex-Ghana captain is yet to take charge of his first assignment after a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sudan was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Akonnor named Ghana Premier League trio Yahaya Mohammed, Kwadwo Amoako and Habib Mohammed in that squad.



For many, the number could have been more and Akonnor is ready to reward more outstanding talents.



''We don't have a quota for local based players in the national team but if you're home-based player and you work hard, you’ll be called,'' Akonnor said on Starr Chat with Bola Ray.

Successive national team coaches have overlooked high performers in the Ghana Premier League and handed call-ups to bench warmers abroad.



Akonnor, who handled top-flight sides Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, AshantiGold and Dreams FC is ready to change the status.



He has tasked players in the Ghana top-flight to step up to plate and earn call-ups on merit.

