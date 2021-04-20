Black Stars coach CK Akonnor reaches out to Justice Blay after gruesome injury

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor

Ghana coach Charles Akonnor has reached out to Medeama midfielder Justice Blay after picking up a vicious injury in his side's 2-1 win over Legon Cities on Sunday.

The 28-year-old has been ruled out of action between 2-3 months after he fractured a right fibula following a reckless challenge from Legon Cities defender Joseph Adjei.



The Ghana international will now sit out on the sidelines for long period following the savage attack from the centre-back.



And Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor has reached out to the former Asante Kotoko loanee to offer his support.



Blay was forced off just before the break after he suffered the setback in the side’s 2-1 win over Legon Cities in the Ghanaian Match Day-20 top-flight fixture at the Akoon Park.



Scans at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital have revealed that the midfielder has suffered a fracture of distal 1/3 of the right fibula.

Medeama coach Yaw Preko was left fuming after his midfielder received a savage tackle from Legon Cities' defender Joseph Adjei.



And his mood is unlikely to have been improved with the latest news after the absence of his key enforcer.



Blay has been a key cog of the side since returning from a season-long loan spell at giants Asante Kotoko.



The latest news is a massive blow to the club's ambition of winning their first Premier League crown.



