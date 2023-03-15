Black Stars coach Chris Hughton buries his late father in London

Newly appointed head coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton laid his late father, Willie Hughton, to rest in London on March 15, 2023.

Chris Hughton lost his father in February 2023, the same month he was announced as the new head coach of the Ghana senior national team.



The final funeral rites for the late Willie Hughton was attended by some staff of Ghana’s High Commission in the UK and members of the Ghanaian community in London, who commiserated with the Black Stars coach.



The late Willie Hughton was a Ghanaian immigrant postman and was married to his Irish wife, Christine Bourke.



Chris Hughton is expected to arrive in Ghana in the coming days to prepare for his official unveiling, which will be held on March 20th, 2023, in Kumasi by the Ghana Football Association.

The coach recently named Ghana’s 25-man squad to face Angola in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, which will be played on March 23 and 27.



Watch video of the funeral below







