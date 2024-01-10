Black Stars coach Chris Hughton confident in team's preparation for 2023 AFCON

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has expressed confidence in the thorough preparation of the team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team, aiming to redeem itself after a winless performance in the 2021 edition, is set to participate in the 34th AFCON tournament hosted in Ivory Coast.



Addressing the press during a farewell dinner in Kumasi, Hughton assured that the technical staff is committed to ensuring the Black Stars are well-prepared for the competition.



Despite the pressure following their previous AFCON exit, the former Premier League manager emphasised the positive spirit within the camp and pledged that the team would leave no stone unturned in readiness for the tournament.

“The spirit in this camp has been very good. We will make sure from the technical staff point of view that we would have prepared the players in the very best way that we can going into this competition. I am quite sure that none of the players would leave anything behind," he affirmed.



The Black Stars departed for Ivory Coast on Wednesday morning ahead of the tournament's kickoff this weekend. Placed in Group B, Ghana is scheduled to face Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.



The opening match against Cape Verde is set to take place at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, followed by clashes with Egypt and Mozambique on January 18 and January 22, 2024, respectively.