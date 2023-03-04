Black Stars coach Chris Hughton loses his father

Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton’s unveiling as the new Black Stars coach has been delayed due to the loss of his father, according to Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director Henry Asante Twum.

The former Brighton manager was appointed two weeks ago and was expected to be unveiled before March, but he stayed behind in the United Kingdom for some time following his father’s passing. Hughton is now expected to arrive in Ghana next week for his unveiling.



“Chris had to stay in the UK because he lost his dad and needed time with his family and plan the burial service. That’s why he’s not been to Ghana yet” Asante Twum said in an interview.



“We expect Chris in Ghana next week if everything goes according to plan. We are constantly engaging on his unveiling, media engagement, and build-up to the games,” Henry added.



According to Henry, the unveiling ceremony of Ghana’s coaches, and the squad announcements for the Angola doubleheader are also expected to be made.

“He is working, Chris and his assistants will be unveiled together. When he arrives we will communicate the date and venue for his unveiling and then use that as part of the build-up to the game against Angola.



"There will also be squad announcements, details of the contract, and the targets set for the new technical team.”



Ghana will play Angola in the Kumasi on March 23 before travelling to Luanda for the reverse fixture four days later. The Black Stars are joint top of Group E alongside Angola with both teams with four points after two games.