Black Stars coach Chris Hughton spotted in Dormaa to watch Aduana Stars play Dreams FC

Head Coach of the Black Stars, Chris Hughton was spotted today at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park in Dormaa to watch Aduana Stars play Dreams FC in match day 31 of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

Hughton admitted during his unveiling he will be staying in the country to keep an eye on the domestic top flight.



"I will be spending more time in Ghana. I will be watching more games. I am constantly being made aware of players who are doing well. I'll be paying more attention to [GPL] games because it is important that we have a strong national league," he said.



The former Brighton & Hove Albion manager was first spotted in Kumasi when the Black Meteors beat Algeria 1-0 in the AFCON U-23 qualifiers at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in March.



He went on to watch Asante Kotoko play out a pulsating goalless draw with King Faisal before catching full time action at the Accra Sports Stadium when Great Olympics defeated Berekum Chelsea 2-1 in April.

It is unclear if he will invite some home-based players to his team ahead of the next international break, but his interest in the locals is expected to motivate the players.



In February 2023, Hughton was appointed as head coach of the Ghana national team, having previously served as the Technical Advisor under former trainer Otto Addo.



LSN/OGB