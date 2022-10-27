Black Stars coach Otto Addo names Abedi Pele as his favorite Ghanaian player

The legendary Abedi Ayew Pele

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has named the legendary Abedi Pele as his all-time favorite Ghanaian footballer.

The conversation about who is the greatest Ghanaian player has gone on for decades and it doesn't look like it is going to end any time soon.



Otto Addo was asked to make his pick amongst the great players who have worn the Black Stars jersey and he went for Abedi Pele while naming Anthony Yeboah as his second favorite.



“Abedi Pele is my favorite Black Stars player of all time. When I was young I used to watch Ghana football and also watch Ghanaian footballers in Europe. He was one of the players I looked up to. Anthony Yeboah as well. These are my favorite players,” Addo said on Countdown Qatar as quoted by footballghana.com.



He also praised Africa's top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, Asamoah Gyan for what he did with the Ghana national team.



“Essien or Asamoah Gyan. One of the two. Essien was maybe more international. Outside Ghana, he had a big name. He had a big impact on European football and Asamoah Gyan had a big impact on the national team, especially with a lot of goals. I think what he did for Ghana is legendary.”

Meanwhile, Otto Addo will be leading the Black Stars to Qatar in November as the second Ghanaian to have qualified the national team for the FIFA World Cup.



