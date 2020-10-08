Black Stars coach praises Godwin's Attram's Attram De Visser Academy

Attram De-Visser Academy is owned by ex-Ghana international Godwin Attram

Prince Owusu, an assistant coach of the Black Stars B says he is confident about the future of Ghana football, looking at the young talents being trained by various academies across the country.

Coach Prince Owusu said that the nurturing of talents had become very critical in the country and commended Attram De Visser Academy for its role in preserving young talented footballers for the country.



The veteran coach who visited the football academy to monitor their activities and motivate on Wednesday afternoon indicated that he had seen budding midfielders being trained to respond to national call up.



Coach Owusu said he is optimistic scouts will not suffer to get great talents for the senior national teams and other football clubs outside the country.



"The last 10 minutes of the gane has made me realise we have men here and they can deliver. All that matters is discipline," The veteran scout noted. To him, midfielders are hot cakes across the world as football is returning to normal after the surge in COVID-19 cases dimmed the euphoria of football lovers.



"I believe strikers are strong and they are often the leaders on the field of play. The foreign scouts look at all those qualities before they call you to join them since they need that energy of blacks."

He eulogized former Chelsea and Black Star midfielder Michael Essien and Black Star deputy skipper Thomas Partey for their inspiration on the field and expressed confidence in Attram De Visser Soccer Academy to produce such exceptional talents.



"I'm impressed by the delivery of the youngsters. We have strong men in Africa [who can deliver]...They can do it. These guys can represent Ghana very well."



Coach Owusu concluded by commending the president of the Academy who is also the assistant Coach of Black Stars Team B, Mr Godwin Attram, for his continuous support for youngsters and dedication to produce admirable talents to help make Ghana's soccer exciting.



He congratulated Attram Visser's Kwadwo Opoku who has signed a motivation contract with Major League Soccer side Los Angeles Football Club.