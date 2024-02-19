Black Stars coach search: Otto Addo beats them all during interview - Reports

Otto Addo and Kudus Mohammed

Borussia Dortmund trainer, Otto Addo is reportedly close to a return as Black Stars head coach after impressing during the interview process.

A report filed by Nhyira FM indicates that the German-born Ghanaian coach had the highest score among all coaches who were interviewed for the vacant role.



The Black Stars head coach role has been vacant since the dismissal of Chris Hughton who led the team to the 2023 AFCON.



Hughton’s sacking was on the back of a terrible performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he failed to lead Ghana to win a game and exited at the group stage with two points.



The GFA reportedly reportedly received over 500 applications for the vacant role and is looking to appoint one to become the new manager.



Below is the breakdown of Otto Addo’s stats as Black Stars coach



Total Matches - 12

Wins – 4



Draws - 4



Lose - 4



Failed to score - 4



Goals scored - 14



Goals Conceded – 16

Biggest defeat – Japan 4-1 Ghana



Biggest Win – Ghana 3-0 Madagascar



Total Matches



Ghana 0-0 Nigeria



Ghana 1-1 Nigeria



Ghana 3-0 Madagascar

Central African Republic 1-1 Ghana



Japan 4-1 Ghana



Chile 0-0 Ghana (p.1-3)



Brazil 3-0 Ghana



Nicaragua 0-1 Ghana



Ghana 2-0 Switzerland

Portugal 3-2 Ghana



South Korea 2-3 Ghana



Ghana 0-2 Uruguay



