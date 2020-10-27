Black Stars coach to name squad for upcoming AFCON qualifiers by next week

Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor

Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor is expected to name his squad for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan next week.

The Ghanaian gaffer is expected to name the seven players who contracted coronavirus while on international duty two weeks ago.



Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Celta Vigo defender Joseph Aidoo and Besiktas midfielder Bernard Mensah all tested positive after Ghana's international friendlies against Mali and Qatar two weeks ago.



Trabzonspor striker Caleb Ekuban was hospitalized after he contracted the virus while German-based Kasim Nuhu also tested positive for the deadly virus as well as Vitoria Guimaraes left-back Gideon Mensah.



Turkey-based Joseph Attamah Larweh has also recovered after initially testing positive for the novel virus.

The seven players are expected to resume full-scale training at their respective clubs after making positive recoveries in the last couple of days.



Coach Charles Akonnor will include the seven players as they are key members of his current squad as he prepares to lead the West African giants to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



It remains to be seen if he will stick with the core of his team that played Mali and Qatar in an international friendly early this month.



The Black Stars will battle Sudan in a double-header in November as part of the qualifiers for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.