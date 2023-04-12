1
Black Stars coaches should be given long-term contracts - Stephen Appiah advises

Stephen Appiah Atl Former Ghana international, Stephen Appiah

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana international, Stephen Appiah has advised that Black Stars head coaches should be handed a long-term contract.

The erstwhile Black Stars skipper argues that, unlike club football where coaches train with their players regularly, it times a long period for national team coaches to get to know their players better.

He asserted that handing coaches one-year or two-year deal brings pressure on the managers to deliver within a short period.

"It (a short-term contract) brings pressure on the coaches. Some coaches get one year, not even up to a year. Sometimes they get two years...When a coach is employed, he needs to get used to the players and study them. It is not like club football where you get to train with them every day. You get to play probably every six months, so it is true. Sometimes the contracts they(Ghana Football Association) give to the coaches are too short," he told Sompa FM.

The Ghana Football Association, in February 2023, appointed Chris Hughton as the new Black Stars manager, taking over from Otto Addo who was in charge for less than a year.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager penned an 18 months contract with GFA.

EE/KPE

