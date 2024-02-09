Black Stars coaching job: GFA’s search committee should resign - Songo

Sports broadcaster, Patrick Osei Agyemang popularly known as Countryman Songo believes that the five-member committee set up by the Ghana Football Association should be honest with themselves and resign.

According to Songo, there are pertinent issues which have to be addressed before the next Black Stars coach is appointed.



He pointed out that there are issues within the confines of Ghana football which need to be worked on before the country can proceed with the appointment of a coach.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Songo urged the committee not to be swayed by the money they will earn as sitting allowance to take a decision they know is wrong.



“Coaching is not the solution, the five-member committee are the problem. Common sense should tell them that what they are doing is not right,” the sports broadcaster said.



He added, “When somebody gives you a job and you the person taking the job realise that this job has problems that need to be taken care of, you should say no. Rather they are thinking about the money they can earn from sitting at the meeting.”

Songo expressed dissatisfaction with the leadership of Mark Addo who is Chairman of the Committee saying, “The one leading the committee is the one who led us to appoint Milovan Rajevac.”



Watch video below







JNA/DO