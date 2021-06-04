Black Stars continue preparation for Morocco & Ivory friendlies

The Black Stars of Ghana

The Black Stars continued their preparation on Thursday, May 3, at the Cape Coast stadium with 19 players in attendance.

Coach Charles Akonnor has been training his men for next week’s International friendly matches against Morocco and Ivory Coast in Rabat and Cape Coast respectively.



Ghana will play the Atlas Lions on Tuesday, May 8 in Rabat before hosting the Elephants on Saturday, May 12 at the Cape Coast stadium.



The teams are using the matches to prepare for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that have been rescheduled by CAF/FIFA to September 2021 over COVID-19 concerns.



Nineteen players trained on Thursday – with some more arrivals expected on Friday.



Our team of Photographers were at the Cape Coast stadium and brought back these pictures.













