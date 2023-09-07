Black Stars dazzle crowd at final training session for Central African Republic game

The Black Stars of Ghana have held a final training session this evening ahead of the clash against the Central African Republic.

Ghana takes on the Central African Republic on Thursday, September 7, in the final Group E match of the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The Black Stars started training as part of preparations for the match on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



On Tuesday, Ghana coach Chris Hughton and his squad moved camp to Kumasi and have since been training at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Today, the Black Stars have wrapped up preparations with a final training session.



Coach Chris Hughton is upbeat ahead of the Central African Republic showdown but admits it will be a tough contest.



Thursday’s encounter between Ghana and the Central African Republic will kick off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana needs just a point to secure qualification to the 2023 AFCON scheduled to be staged in Ivory Coast.



