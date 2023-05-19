Black Stars dealt big blow as Antoine Semenyo gets injured

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo

Ghana's senior national team, the Black Stars has been hit with a major setback as striker Antoine Semenyo is set to miss the team's final two qualifying games for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) due to injury.

Semenyo suffered the injury while playing for his club, Bournemouth, which forced him to sit out their recent match against Chelsea.



Unfortunately, the injury is likely to sideline him for the crucial upcoming matches against Madagascar and Central African Republic scheduled for June.



Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil confirmed the news, stating that Semenyo underwent surgery and will be out until next season.



He expressed hope for a speedy recovery, as Semenyo has been a valuable asset to the team and is expected to make a significant contribution in the next season.



The 23-year-old forward, who joined Bournemouth in January, has made 11 appearances in the Premier League, and scores his first goal against Leeds United a few weeks ago.

He also made an impact for the Black Stars scoring an important goal during the AFCON qualifier against Angola in March.



Manager Gary O'Neil remains optimistic about Semenyo's recovery and believes there is a chance for him to regain fitness before the start of the new season.



“Antoine has had surgery so he will be out until next season. We’re hopeful he gets back and can have a decent little spell with the team before the season starts but it will depend on how quickly he recovers. Everything went well and we’re hoping he has a speedy recovery because he can be a big help again for us next season," O’Neil said.



Semenyo's absence from the AFCON qualifiers poses a challenge for Ghana as they aim to secure their spot in the prestigious tournament.



JNA/DO