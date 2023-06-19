0
Black Stars debutant Patrick Kpodzo blames bad pitch in Ghana's draw with Madagascar

Kpee 2023 Patrick Kpodzo being tackled by Madagascar player

Mon, 19 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender Patrick Kpozo has attributed Ghana’s poor performance in the 2023 AFCON qualifier game against Madagascar to the porous nature of the field.

Ghana drew 0-0 with the Barea of Madagascar. The game was played at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium on Sunday, June 18 in Antananarivo.

Kpdozo who plies his trade with Moldovan side FC Sheriff Tiraspol believes the team's inability to secure a victory is due to the poor quality of the pitch in Madagascar.

The former Inter Allies man started and enjoyed the entire duration which marked his debut for the Black Stars, having replaced first-choice Gideon Mensah who was confirmed to be out of the clash due to injury.

"Very proud and happy to make my Debut for the Nation team, unfortunately it came as a draw. This isn’t what we wanted to play on a bad surface and difficult to play. Next game we will surely put a smile on the face of Ghanaians," he wrote on Facebook.

During the season, Kpozo made 24 appearances in all competitions for FC Sheriff Tiraspol where he won the double (Moldovan League Title and Moldovan Cup).

Despite the draw against Madagascar, Ghana remains at the top of Group E with nine points from five games.

A win against Central African Republic in September will book their place in the AFCON which will be staged in Ivory Coast from Saturday, January 13 – Saturday, February 11, 2024.

