Black Stars defender Jerome Opoku explains red card incident against Nigeria

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku

Ghana defender Jerome Opoku has shed light on the circumstances surrounding his red card during the match against Nigeria, attributing the expulsion to a misunderstanding.

Opoku, 25, was sent off in the 56th minute of Ghana's 2-1 defeat to their arch-rivals at the Stade de Marrakesh on Friday.



In his post-match remarks, Opoku explained that the incident stemmed from a communication breakdown.



"It was regrettable to be sent off, but that's part of the game. It was a misunderstanding. The referee thought I directed an insult at him, but I didn't utter anything of the sort," he clarified.

Reflecting on the overall performance, Opoku expressed dissatisfaction, particularly noting that it was his debut match. He stressed the importance of teamwork and acknowledged areas for personal improvement.



"That game wasn't up to par; it was my first appearance, and the team's performance didn't support me either. I could have certainly performed better, but compared to that match, I see this as a positive experience. It's a learning curve for me to build upon," he commented.



Despite the defeat, Opoku remains determined to return to the squad for Ghana's upcoming fixture against Uganda on Tuesday at the Stade de Marrakesh. These matches are part of the Black Stars' preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers scheduled for June later this year.