Black Stars depart Abu Dhabi for Doha

Black Stars

The Black Stars will depart Abu Dhabi for Doha on Friday, November 18, for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals. Ghana has been camping in the United Arab Emirates capital for the past four days to get ready for the finals which kick off on Sunday.

The team beat Switzerland 2-0 in their final preparatory game at the Zayed Sports complex in Abu Dhabi on Thursday a morale-boosting performance ahead of the opening match against Portugal.



Ghana will arrive in Doha, Friday evening to continue with preparations for the finals.

The Black Stars will play Portugal in their opening match on Thursday, November 24 before taking on South Korea and Uruguay in the other Group H matches.