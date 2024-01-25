Black Stars deserve better – Majeed Ashimeru insists after Ghana’s group stage exit at 2023 AFCON

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru

Ghana midfielder, Majeed Ashimeru has expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

In a post on X on Thursday, the RSC Anderlecht player said he is always motivated to give his best for the national team when he gets the chance.



After Ghana’s exit from the 2023 AFCON at the Group Stage, Majeed Ashimeru says it is not good enough, adding that the Black Stars deserve better.



“Representing Ghana is a childhood dream that motivates me to give my best. I'm committed to bringing joy to our fans and elevating Ghana's standing in the world. The Black Stars deserve better, and we're determined to correct our course,” Majeed Ashimeru said in his post.

He continued, “A heartfelt thank you to YOU, our incredible fans, for standing by us with unwavering support and prayers. May God bless and protect each one of us.”



Majeed Ashimeru at the 2023 AFCON played well for Ghana after featuring in all three group-stage games.



He is expected to be in the next Black Stars squad for the next assignment of the national team.